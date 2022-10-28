N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. South Korea reported Thursday that North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch occurred on Friday but gave no further details including how far the weapon flew.

The launch, the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks, came as South Korea is wrapping an annual military drill that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 2 and injured two others
Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others
Two arrested after chase ends in crash
Two arrested after chase ends in crash
Police investigate a home along 9th Street in Ironton, Ohio.
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road.
Mother, daughter killed in crash in St. Albans; names released
FBI director meets with law enforcement officers in W.Va.
FBI Director Christopher Wray discusses top threats in W.Va.

Latest News

Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
Family wonders when repairs will arrive
Family wonders when repairs will arrive
Weekend preview time
First Warning Forecast
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Texas chief says state police ‘did not fail’ in Uvalde