Studio 3 visits Kenova Pumpkin House

Studio 3 visits Kenova Pumpkin House
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Pumpkins at Pumpkin House provided by Rocky Knob Farm
C-K Autumnfest activities
C-K Autumnfest Queen on Studio 3
Music wall of pumpkins and pumpkin president at the Pumpkin House
Proposals at the Pumpkin House
Pumpkin carving tips from a pro
Carving a Studio 3 pumpkin

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road.
Mother, daughter killed in crash in St. Albans; names released
Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
Man charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 2 and injured two others
Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Nitro-St. Albans I-64 Bridge set to open
New Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to open this weekend

Latest News

Kate Boytek Releases New Single
Kate Boytek releases new single
Carving a Studio 3 pumpkin
Carving a Studio 3 pumpkin
Pumpkin carving tips from a pro
Pumpkin carving tips from a pro
Proposals at the Pumpkin House
Proposals at the Pumpkin House