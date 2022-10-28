Suspect identified in Huntington vandalism incidents

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People are picking up the pieces after a string of vandalism left behind a mess to clean up at various places throughout Huntington.

During the last few days, multiple places have been hit, including: the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Edward Tucker Architects, and even cars parked here at our TV station.

According to the Huntington Police Department, investigators have been able to identify a suspect for two vandalism incidents.

Investigators say two warrants for destruction of property, one felony and one misdemeanor, have been issued for Adam Pingle. These warrants are for the incidents at our TV station and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

If you see Pingle, you’re urged to call 911.

The Huntington Police Department says, as of now, they have been unable to link Pingle to any other vandalism incidents.

