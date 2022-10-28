Woman charged with third-offense DUI, injuring Wayne County teen

By Martina Bills
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Wayne County woman is charged with driving under the influence for the third time and injuring a teenage girl in a crash, court records show.

Lisa Harper, 47, was charged this week after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Harper is charged with third-offense DUI and DUI causing serious injury.

According to the criminal complaint, the accident happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, October 8 on Spring Valley Drive.

Officers said Harper’s car crossed the center line, hitting a car head-on, injuring a 16-year old.

Harper was also injured in the crash and officers waited on test results from the hospital before filing charges.

According to court documents, this is Harper’s third DUI charge and her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit.

Harper’s previous DUI charges were both in 2018 in Wayne County.

