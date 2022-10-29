Ceremony marks opening of Nitro-St. Albans bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A welcome traffic update for Interstate 64 drivers, a ribbon cutting marked a big step toward the completion of the Nitro-St. Albans bridge.

The Nitro World War I Memorial Bridge is part of a $224 million Roads to Prosperity project to help ease the bottleneck between Nitro and the U.S. 35 exchange.

“Today is a monumental day. This bottleneck has got to go, and today is the start,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said.

For St. Albans resident Brandon Troy, this was a long time coming.

He said he’s hoping the bridge opening will ease some of the congestion in the area.

“That’s gonna be great to get rid of all the traffic, hopefully, but I know it’s gonna be a while to get the other one opened up,” he said.

In the next two weeks, all traffic will be moved onto the new bridge so the demolition of the current bridge (Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge) can start.

The project won’t end with that demolition. Once torn down, the construction of a new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will be built on the site.

Justice said it’s the completion of projects like this that will keep and attract people to West Virginia.

“The two things that are the standards of life to get people to come to your state -- schools, and roads are right at the top of the list,” he said.

After both bridges are completed, there will be four lanes of traffic open on each side.

It’s expected that will be happen by the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.