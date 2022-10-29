First Warning Forecast | Great start to weekend

Forecast on October 29, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday’s fantastic finish carries over into Saturday, although another “cold start, warm finish” day is on tap. By Sunday, a low pressure system coming from the southeastern U.S. brings an increase in cloud cover and eventually a few showers, particularly late in the day. Scattered showers remain in the forecast through Tuesday, though these look to be light and scattered and will not significantly impact any trick-or-treating plans Monday evening. Warm and dry weather then returns for the rest of next week, meaning an unseasonable start to November is in store.

Saturday morning starts clear and chilled as temperatures have fallen to the mid to upper 30s. Some rural spots are around freezing with heavy frost.

Lots of sunshine will be seen throughout the day on Saturday, with high clouds increasing from the south and west late. High temperatures rise to around 70 degrees.

Despite patchy high cloud cover, Saturday evening stays dry and cool, providing excellent weather for the few communities that are trick-or-treating (see the full list HERE).

Saturday night continues to see high clouds streaming across as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s.

On Sunday, expect more clouds than sun. The morning stays dry. A few showers sneak into western parts of the region during the afternoon, with rain spreading farther east after dark. High temperatures still rise to near 70 degrees.

Scattered, light showers remain in the forecast on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky as high temperatures top out around 70 degrees for the third day in a row.

Tuesday turns partly cloudy, but a couple showers may linger. High temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday continue to see sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s, certainly warm by November standards.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with third-offense DUI
Woman charged with third-offense DUI, injuring Wayne County teen
WV Board of Education authorizes immediate intervention of Logan County school system
State takes over Logan County School System following review
Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
Head-on crash closes roadway
Head-on crash temporarily closes roadway
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road.
Mother, daughter killed in crash in St. Albans; names released

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 29
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 29
Fall Foliage
Weekend forecast for October finale
Last weekend of October has more ups than downs
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Friday Morning Forecast - Oct 28
First Warning Forecast | Nice finish to week