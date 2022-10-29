First Warning Forecast | Great start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday’s fantastic finish carries over into Saturday, although another “cold start, warm finish” day is on tap. By Sunday, a low pressure system coming from the southeastern U.S. brings an increase in cloud cover and eventually a few showers, particularly late in the day. Scattered showers remain in the forecast through Tuesday, though these look to be light and scattered and will not significantly impact any trick-or-treating plans Monday evening. Warm and dry weather then returns for the rest of next week, meaning an unseasonable start to November is in store.

Saturday morning starts clear and chilled as temperatures have fallen to the mid to upper 30s. Some rural spots are around freezing with heavy frost.

Lots of sunshine will be seen throughout the day on Saturday, with high clouds increasing from the south and west late. High temperatures rise to around 70 degrees.

Despite patchy high cloud cover, Saturday evening stays dry and cool, providing excellent weather for the few communities that are trick-or-treating (see the full list HERE).

Saturday night continues to see high clouds streaming across as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s.

On Sunday, expect more clouds than sun. The morning stays dry. A few showers sneak into western parts of the region during the afternoon, with rain spreading farther east after dark. High temperatures still rise to near 70 degrees.

Scattered, light showers remain in the forecast on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky as high temperatures top out around 70 degrees for the third day in a row.

Tuesday turns partly cloudy, but a couple showers may linger. High temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday continue to see sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s, certainly warm by November standards.

