First Warning Forecast | Rain chances return to forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the cold start, Saturday’s weather was just about as nice as it can get for late October. Now, the focus is on rain chances that return to the forecast over the next few days, though no day will be anything close to a washout. Many locations are likely to escape Sunday dry as a southeast wind does its best to break up any precipitation that tries to come this way. Rain looks most likely Sunday night into Halloween morning, then showers turn more scattered in nature for the afternoon and evening of Halloween, meaning some trick-or-treaters may get briefly wet but most should stay dry. Lingering rain chances continue Tuesday and Wednesday before a drying and warming trend takes hold into the upcoming weekend, bringing some unseasonable air for early November.

Despite patchy high cloud cover, Saturday evening stays dry and cool, providing excellent weather for the few communities that are trick-or-treating (see the full list HERE). Temperatures drop to near 50 degrees by midnight.

Saturday night continues to see high clouds streaming across as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s.

On Sunday, expect times of clouds and sun. The morning stays dry. Spotty sprinkles or a light shower are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but the day stays largely dry owing to a southeast wind coming down the mountains. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

Showers look most likely Sunday night into Halloween morning as low temperatures stay in the mid 50s.

Scattered, light showers are then in the forecast for Halloween afternoon and evening under a mostly cloudy sky as high temperatures top out around 70 degrees for the third day in a row.

Tuesday and Wednesday turn partly cloudy, but a couple showers may linger both days. High temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Thursday through Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s, certainly warm by November standards.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.