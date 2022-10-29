Game of the Week | Northwest vs. Portsmouth West

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night takes us to the west side of Portsmouth.

The Senators gaveled the season in, and they’ve yet to surrender the floor -- with nine straight wins.

There was certainly no shortage of excitement as the Mohawks made the 11-mile trip down to Portsmouth.

For complete coverage, click or tap on the video link with this story.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.