KDMC to expand into UK HealthCare system

KDMC to expand into UK Healthcare system
KDMC to expand into UK Healthcare system(WSAZ)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Later this year, Ashland-based King’s Daughters Medical Center will expand into the University of Kentucky HealthCare system.

The UK Board of Trustees on Thursday approved proceeding with plans to move forward.

Later this year, KDMC will become part of UK HealthCare – a move that will create greater for access to high-quality care for more Kentuckians, according to UK HealthCare.

KDMC has been serving the eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio, and western West Virginia area for more than 120 years and hopes being a part of UK will expand access to high-quality care.

Now, UK and KDMC will seek regulatory approvals and finalize transition documents.

For previous coverage:

UK HealthCare, KDMC announce partnership to improve healthcare in tri-state area

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Winfield Road.
Mother, daughter killed in crash in St. Albans; names released
Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
Man charged in deadly DUI crash that killed 2 and injured two others
Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
WV Board of Education authorizes immediate intervention of Logan County school system
State takes over Logan County School System following review

Latest News

Hometown Hero | Pete Walters
Hometown Hero | Pete Walters
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 10-28-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 10-28-22
“I don’t feel like they listened to the parent’s concerns then or even now,” said parent Teresa...
Logan Countians hope for change after state takeover of school system
Groundbreaking held for new horse racing facility in Ashland
Groundbreaking held for new horse racing facility in Ashland