KDMC to expand into UK Healthcare system

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Later this year, Ashland-based King’s Daughters Medical Center will expand into the University of Kentucky HealthCare system.

The UK Board of Trustees on Thursday approved proceeding with plans to move forward.

Later this year, KDMC will become part of UK HealthCare – a move that will create greater for access to high-quality care for more Kentuckians, according to UK HealthCare.

KDMC has been serving the eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio, and western West Virginia area for more than 120 years and hopes being a part of UK will expand access to high-quality care.

Now, UK and KDMC will seek regulatory approvals and finalize transition documents.

