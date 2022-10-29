Man arrested after standoff

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested after a lengthy standoff.

Mark Hall, 51, of Portsmouth was arrested on by Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies after the standoff.

The 911 call came in just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say the caller told 911 dispatchers that an armed man would not let her mother leave.

After deputies arrived to the home along Cave Lick Road in West Portsmouth, that’s when Hall barricaded himself inside.

Negotiations continued Friday evening for nearly fours until Hall refused to come out of the home.

After negotiations and tear gas failed, SWAT members entered the residence, according to Sheriff Thoroughman.

Hall was taken in custody early Saturday morning and received treatment of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest at a nearby hospital.

The case will be presented to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office.

