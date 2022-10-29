Metro 911: one person taken to hospital after shooting

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Charleston.

Dispatchers say the person left to seek medical attention after EMS arrived.

The incident unfolded in the area of Hillcrest Drive East in Charleston, according to dispatchers.

At this time, we’re working to learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

