Weekend forecast for October finale

Homecoming delights at WVU and MU
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s October’s finale this weekend and overall Mother Nature looks to cooperate. Granted Saturday will be better than Sunday when showers will approach by day’s end and be more common Sunday night but a mild weekend is assured.

Saturday will dawn chilly with a heavy dew and north of Charleston some patchy dense fog. Lows will be near 40 (30s in colder hollows). Then a hazy brand of sun will take over and that will propel afternoon highs into the mid-upper 60s. That forecast holds for WVUs homecoming where in Morgantown the temperature will be a few degrees lower.

Marshall’s tailgate weather looks AOK then with a 7pm kick there will be a noticeable drop in temperature after 6pm as the sun gets low on the horizon. Sunset at 6:30ish will be an orangey delight thanks to high clouds. Look for readings in the 50s during the game.

Sunday will see an overall increase in clouds. While the radar on your WSAZ app may show some mid-afternoon returns, chances are rain holds off until after 5pm. Sunday night showers while common should be light to modest at best.

Monday looks to feature a mostly cloudy-hazy sky with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s will be fine for trick or treat though a ground dampening shower is still possible as the kids make their rounds.

Tuesday will also see clouds that can still muster a shower before the second half of the week highs soar to 70 as sunshine returns.

