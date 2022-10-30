First Warning Forecast | Dodging showers on Halloween

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite added cloud cover, Sunday was still able to see times of sun and temperatures that soared well into the 70s. However, clouds really thickened Sunday evening as some light rain began pushing into the area. Showers will be most common Sunday night into Monday morning, then rain turns scattered by Monday afternoon and evening. So, while the region may not be completely dry by trick-or-treat time, most locations can escape without rain, and even those communities that do see some will only see a brief shower. For the rest of the week, a couple showers may linger on Tuesday, otherwise dry and unseasonably warm weather takes hold into the first weekend in November.

Sprinkles and light showers push across the area Sunday evening as temperatures fall to near 60 degrees by midnight.

Expect continue passing showers Sunday night into Monday morning as low temperatures drop to the mid 50s overnight.

Showers break up and turn very scattered for Halloween afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures top out around 70 degrees.

For trick-or-treaters Halloween evening (see full list of times HERE), expect mainly dry conditions, but do not be surprised if a brief shower passes. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Tuesday turns partly cloudy, but a couple showers may linger. High temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Thursday through Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday, then mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. At this time, 80 degrees on Sunday is certainly not out of reach! The record high for the day, by the way, is 82 degrees set in 1975.

