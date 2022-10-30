Investigation underway after body found

By Kimberly Keagy
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in Portsmouth.

Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department said a male’s body was discovered in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue on Saturday.

At this time, the victim’s identity is not being released.

The body was taken by the Scioto County Coroner’s Office to Montgomery County to determine the cause of death.

Portsmouth Police are asking anyone with information to call 740-354-1600.

