Tennessee makes light work of Kentucky 44-6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - It was not the Wildcats’ night at Neyland Stadium.
Three interceptions by Will Levis, one that resulted in a touchdown on the ensuing drive, crippled No. 19 Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC) in a 44-6 loss to No. 3 Tennessee.
The Vols outgained the Wildcats 421-205 in total offense yards and held the Kentucky offense to only two third down conversions.
It wasn’t all bad early. After Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) struck first on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt, Chris Rodrigeuz finished off a nine play, 71-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown. The PAT was blocked by the Vols, to keep the score at 7-6.
After two Tennessee scoring drives, Levis led UK downfield to the Vols 15-yard line before throwing a pick to Juwan Mitchell that was returned to 48 yards to Kentucky territory.
Kentucky would not return to Tennessee territory until late in the fourth quarter, following a 37-point run by the Vols.
Levis finished with 15 completions off 27 throws for 98 yards and three interceptions. Rodriguez finished with 64 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday on the road against Missouri. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon on SEC Network.
