Tennessee makes light work of Kentucky 44-6

Tennessee cruised at home against Kentucky.
Tennessee cruised at home against Kentucky.
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - It was not the Wildcats’ night at Neyland Stadium.

Three interceptions by Will Levis, one that resulted in a touchdown on the ensuing drive, crippled No. 19 Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC) in a 44-6 loss to No. 3 Tennessee.

The Vols outgained the Wildcats 421-205 in total offense yards and held the Kentucky offense to only two third down conversions.

It wasn’t all bad early. After Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) struck first on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt, Chris Rodrigeuz finished off a nine play, 71-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown. The PAT was blocked by the Vols, to keep the score at 7-6.

After two Tennessee scoring drives, Levis led UK downfield to the Vols 15-yard line before throwing a pick to Juwan Mitchell that was returned to 48 yards to Kentucky territory.

Kentucky would not return to Tennessee territory until late in the fourth quarter, following a 37-point run by the Vols.

Levis finished with 15 completions off 27 throws for 98 yards and three interceptions. Rodriguez finished with 64 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday on the road against Missouri. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon on SEC Network.

Final stats from Tennessee's win over Kentucky.
Final stats from Tennessee's win over Kentucky.

