A tie near the top of the AP rankings

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll. That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia. It’ll be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season. Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (30) 8-0 1528 1

2. Tennessee (18) 8-0 1500 3

2. Ohio St. (15) 8-0 1500 2

4. Michigan 8-0 1378 4

5. Clemson 8-0 1312 5

6. Alabama 7-1 1258 6

7. TCU 8-0 1220 7

8. Oregon 7-1 1135 8

9. Southern Cal 7-1 1010 10

10. UCLA 7-1 979 12

11. Mississippi 8-1 905 15

12. Utah 6-2 876 14

13. Kansas St. 6-2 772 22

14. Illinois 7-1 741 17

15. LSU 6-2 679 18

16. Penn St. 6-2 641 13

17. North Carolina 7-1 542 21

18. Oklahoma St. 6-2 513 9

19. Tulane 7-1 455 23

20. Wake Forest 6-2 388 10

21. NC State 6-2 285 24

22. Syracuse 6-2 205 16

23. Liberty 7-1 136 -

24. Oregon St. 6-2 129 -

25. UCF 6-2 111 -

Others receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Florida St. 8, Coastal Carolina 8, Troy 7, Mississippi St. 5, Boise St. 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1.

