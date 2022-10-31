Angel tree program helps families get gifts for Christmas

Angel tree application deadline approaching
Angel tree application deadline approaching(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 30, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Angel Tree Program helps more than 800 families across central West Virginia with toys and clothing for Christmas.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in your community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.

The deadline for families to signup is October 31.

“It reminds them of what Christmas is all about; not about the gifts but about the giving out of a pure heart because we love our fellow man,” Major Jayne May said.

Angel trees like the one located at Nitro’s Burkes Outlet are where people can make a difference in a family’s life.

The Salvation Army collects necessary information to determine qualification for participation in the program and details on each Angel.

Each tag represents a child and has gift recommendations and clothing sizes.

“For kids who have it hard all year round, mom has to say no so many times because of lack of finances,” May said. “Here’s a chance that our community can say yes to a child.”

To sign up for the program, you can fill out an application here. 

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

