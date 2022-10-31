Charleston Police Department swears in 8 new officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight new officers are preparing to service the city of Charleston.

Mayor Amy Goodwin and Police Chief Tyke Hunt swore in the new officers Monday at City Hall.

These eight officers will start their training on Tuesday morning with the Charleston Police Department Training Division.

Then, in January, the officers will train at the West Virginia State Police Academy, where they will receive 15 weeks of law enforcement training.

The officers must successfully complete over 850 academic hours, followed by a 20-week Field Training Program where they will be directly supervised, trained and observed by the leaders of the Police Department.

This marks the second largest group of officers hired in the last 20 years and will bring the Charleston Police Department to 168 of their 173 officers allotted.

“Swearing in eight new officers today is a credit to all the hard work the Charleston Police Department has on recruitment,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “These men and women will be the future of our Police Department and our City and we are proud they have chosen to become a member of the best police department in the state.”

“Our recruitment officers have been hard to work finding the best possible candidates to join the Charleston Police Department,” said Police Chief Tyke Hunt. “We view every single one of our officers, from these eight new officers to our most senior officers, as family and we are thrilled these eight individuals have chosen to make public safety in Charleston their life mission. We will provide them with everything they need to be successful.”

One additional officer will take their oath of office in mid-December.

