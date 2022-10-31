Crews on scene of ATV crash

By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Monday evening of an ATV crash in the Poca area, Putnam County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harmons Creek Road and Carter Drive.

Injuries are involved, but we don’t know the extent now.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and county EMS crews are among agencies on the scene.

We have a crew headed there. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

