Crews on scene of ATV crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Monday evening of an ATV crash in the Poca area, Putnam County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harmons Creek Road and Carter Drive.

Injuries are involved, but we don’t know the extent now.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and county EMS crews are among agencies on the scene.

