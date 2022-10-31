Deputies: Woman arrested after gas station robbery, had 3-year-old child with her

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A woman is behind bars facing robbery charges after deputies say she stole money from a convenience store gas station.

It happened late Sunday night at the Marathon Gas Station on County Road 144 in South Point.

The sheriff’s office says a bystander who was on a parking lot next door, witnessed the woman get into a van and take off.

The witness followed the woman for a short distance, but lost her on a side street.

The witness was able to provide deputies with a description of the van and the direction it headed so they could search for the van.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 32-year-old Brittney Watkins of Lawrence County.

She was arrested in Chesapeake after deputies say the van was found behind a business a short time later.

They say her 3-year-old child was inside the van as well.

Officials say additional charges could be added, including child endangerment, once the investigation is over.

The store clerk was not injured and no other customers were inside the store at the time of the robbery.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless says he appreciates the help from witnesses, but wants to remind folks to never put themselves in any danger in order to do so.

Watkins is due to be arraigned in Lawrence County Municipal Court on Monday.

