Felony charges dismissed after roofing company owners agree to reimburse victims

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Felony charges have been dismissed against the owners of a roofing company accused of deceiving several homeowners and a church.

In September, WSAZ first reported on Jose Cabrelas and Luis Escobedo after they were listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft.

According to the Lawrence Co. Prosecutor’s Office, felony charges were dismissed because the owners of Shield Roofing and Construction agreed to reimburse nine victims.

Court documents said the company owners stole upwards of $28,000 between April and May.

Roughly $38,000 in restitution was recovered, the prosecutor’s office reports.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the men will plead guilty to misdemeanor theft charges.

