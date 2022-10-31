Man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for federal gun crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington was sentenced Monday to more than eight years in prison in connection with a shooting that happened last year in the city.

Brendon Tyre Garner, 34, received an eight-year, four-month prison sentence for the incident that happened in June 2021 on Charleston Avenue, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Federal investigators say Garner had .380-caliber ammunition in his possession and shot a person before fleeing the scene. He was found guilty last May after a three-day jury trial.

Investigators also say Garner had several previous felony convictions, including for drug trafficking/possession and wanton endangerment in the Tri-State. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to those charges.

According to the release, Garner must serve three years of supervised release after his release from prison.

