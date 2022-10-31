Putnam County Commissioner resigns

The resignation is effective November 1.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Putnam County Commissioner has submitted his letter of resignation.

Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster sent a letter of resignation to commissioners Ellis and Skidmore along with County Attorney Larry Frye on Friday, October 28 following a meeting with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Foster’s resignation is effective November 1.

Records show on the same day, Friday, October 28, Prosecuting Attorney for Putnam county Mark A. Sorsaia filed a petition for Foster’s removal from office.

In the petition, the prosecuting attorney claims Foster has not been a resident of Putnam County since he established residency in the State of Tennessee and registered to vote in Bedford County on September 7 of 2022.

The petition reads, “Foster has continued to vote on issues put before the Putnam County Commission and to collect the statutory salary of a duly elected Putnam County Commissioner since moving outside of Putnam County.”

Foster responded on Monday to the Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney’s motion for removal by saying, “It is interesting, the Prosecuting Attorney, who refuses to prosecute people for signage violations of County Ordinances and what I believe are unlawful gun sales and presents issued by County officials along with inappropriate use of County positions to acquire County property at reduced rates is now so interested in filing a motion to remove someone from office who has already resigned.”

No further information has been released.

