Child, 4, dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

(MGN)
By WCMH
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road when a 2001 Ford F-150 heading southbound on Westerville Road hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection at Valley Park Avenue. The crosswalk lights were activated at the time of the accident.

One of the victims, a four-year-old child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. No update on her condition has been reported.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in ATV crash
Man dead in ATV crash; name released
Brittney Watkins, 32, faces robbery charges in connection with a gas station robbery. Deputies...
Deputies: Woman arrested after gas station robbery, had 3-year-old child with her
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Police say 36-year-old Chad Sissel's body was found on the 1200 block of Linden Avenue.
Investigation underway after body found; name released
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

Latest News

How to protect federal child nutrition programs nationwide
How to protect federal child nutrition programs nationwide
Content sponsored by The Queen of Clean.
Queen of Clean | Make your own bathtub and sink cleaner
Gynecological services with King's Daughters Medical Center
Gynecological services with King’s Daughters Medical Center
Helping people with hearing loss enjoy the holidays
Helping people with hearing loss enjoy the holidays