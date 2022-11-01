City Mission to open as cold weather shelter this season despite rumors

By Lesya Feinstein
Nov. 1, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Mission officials want the public to know that despite some rumors about winter weather closures, they will be having their cold weather shelters open this season.

“Huntington City Mission has been here for 83 years and we have never been closed,” said executive director Mitchell Webb. “We’ve got 140 people sleeping here right now. One hundred forty!

The past couple of years, the City Mission has used COVID funding to staff and house people in their chapel. Now that the funding is gone, housing has to go back to normal in the shelter.

“On top of all that, we’ve gone from serving 119,000 meals a year, we’re going to do around 220-230,000 this year, so we’ve got to watch our funding,” Webb said.

Rest assured, those who need a roof over their heads during the cold winter months, will have one.

“When the weather gets below 40, we put the white flag up, anyone can come in to the men’s shelter or the women and family’s shelter,” Webb said. “If there’s a bed, they can get into it, if not, they can at least stay in the lobby.”

Officials from both Huntington City Mission and Harmony House say they are overwhelmed with an influx of people who need help and shelter.

Harmony House is currently doing a drive for winter clothes. If you have any to donate, you can contact them directly.

