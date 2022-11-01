Crews respond to head-on crash

By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday night on state Route 10 in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Route 10 near the intersection of Heath Creek Road.

The road is temporarily closed in that area.

Details about the extent of injuries are available now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is among agencies on the scene.

