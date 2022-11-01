Emergency crews respond to fatal crash along I-77

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash near the Belle/Midland Trial exit of I-77 South.
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash near the Belle/Midland Trial exit of I-77 South.(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Nov. 1, 2022
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person has been killed following an accident along I-77 South in Kanawha County.

According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just before the Belle/Midland Trial exit on I-77 or near mile marker 96.

The southbound lane has been blocked by emergency officials.

911 dispatchers say the accident only involved one vehicle.

Further information has not been released.

