Firefighters battle abandoned house fire

The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
By Shannon Litton and Lesya Feinstein
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters rushed to an early morning house fire Tuesday.

Cabell County Dispatchers say they got the call for a structure fire just before 4:45 a.m.

It was reported in the 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.

Heavy smoke could be seen from some of our Huntington Weather Camera, however, firefighters were able to get the fire under control before 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers say the house where the fire broke out was abandoned.

