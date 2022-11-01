Man indicted in his grandfather’s death

Kace Pleasant, 22, is charged with the murder of his grandfather, Harold Pleasant, 73, whose...
Kace Pleasant, 22, is charged with the murder of his grandfather, Harold Pleasant, 73, whose body was found outside a home in Ironton, Ohio.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was indicted Tuesday on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with his grandfather’s death in Ironton, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A special grand jury session was held in the case involving Kace Pleasant, 22.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the body of Harold Pleasant, 73, was found outside a home along South 9th Street in Ironton.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Kace Pleasant was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of an abuse of a corpse, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of failing to comply with a signal or order of a police officer.

Police found the body of Harold Pleasant wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the backyard of the home. Kace Pleasant was arrested in the Lucasville area of Scioto County after police say he left the home in Ironton during a well-being check for his grandfather.

His arraignment is scheduled at 8 a.m. Nov. 9.

For previous coverage:

Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in ATV crash
Man dead in ATV crash; name released
Brittney Watkins, 32, faces robbery charges in connection with a gas station robbery. Deputies...
Deputies: Woman arrested after gas station robbery, had 3-year-old child with her
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Police say 36-year-old Chad Sissel's body was found on the 1200 block of Linden Avenue.
Investigation underway after body found; name released
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

Latest News

WSAZ Tuesday Evening Forecast - Nov 1
Andy's Tuesday Evening Forecast - Nov 1
Huntington City Mission to open for cold weather sheltering this season despite rumors
City Mission to open as cold weather shelter this season despite rumors
Medicare Annual Enrollment Period With R&D Senior Solutions
Medicare Annual Enrollment Period with R&D Senior Solutions
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash near the Belle/Midland Trial exit of I-77 South.
Emergency crews respond to fatal crash along I-77