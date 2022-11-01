Man indicted in his grandfather’s death

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was indicted Tuesday on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with his grandfather’s death in Ironton, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A special grand jury session was held in the case involving Kace Pleasant, 22.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the body of Harold Pleasant, 73, was found outside a home along South 9th Street in Ironton.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Kace Pleasant was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of an abuse of a corpse, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of failing to comply with a signal or order of a police officer.

Police found the body of Harold Pleasant wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the backyard of the home. Kace Pleasant was arrested in the Lucasville area of Scioto County after police say he left the home in Ironton during a well-being check for his grandfather.

His arraignment is scheduled at 8 a.m. Nov. 9.

