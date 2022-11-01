Man struck by SUV transported to hospital with serious injuries

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night after being struck by an SUV on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, troopers say.

Investigators said Finney was walking west when he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

The accident was reported just after 8:30 p.m.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time, according to an OSHP news release.

