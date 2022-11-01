Medicare Annual Enrollment Period with R&D Senior Solutions

Medicare Annual Enrollment Period With R&D Senior Solutions
By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period has begun, and this Halloween, don’t let the thought of enrolling for health insurance scare you away.

Ryan Skirvin, a licensed insurance agent with R&D Senior Solutions, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how they can help with the process.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in ATV crash
Man dead in ATV crash; name released
Brittney Watkins, 32, faces robbery charges in connection with a gas station robbery. Deputies...
Deputies: Woman arrested after gas station robbery, had 3-year-old child with her
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Police say 36-year-old Chad Sissel's body was found on the 1200 block of Linden Avenue.
Investigation underway after body found; name released
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash near the Belle/Midland Trial exit of I-77 South.
Emergency crews respond to fatal crash along I-77
How to protect federal child nutrition programs nationwide
How to protect federal child nutrition programs nationwide
Content sponsored by The Queen of Clean.
Queen of Clean | Make your own bathtub and sink cleaner
Child, 4, dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus