Queen of Clean | Make your own bathtub and sink cleaner
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Sink, Tub and Grout – Natural Scrub Cleaner
About this Tip:
This is an easily made DIY natural scrub to use on sinks, tubs and grout. It uses the antiseptic properties of essential oils.
What you need:
• 2 Cups - baking soda
• 10-20 Drops - lemon essential oil
• 5-10 Drops - clove essential oil
• 1 squirt - Dr. Bronner’s Castile Soap
• A few drops of water for consistency
• Air tight storage container
• A Nylon-bristle brush
• A butter knife or similar
How to:
1. In the container mix the baking soda with the essential oils using a butter knife. Mix well, cutting the oil into the baking soda with the butter knife
2. Sprinkle over the sink surface
3. Add a squirt of castile soap
4. Add a few drops of water
5. Scrub with a nylon-bristle brush
6. Rinse thoroughly
Why It Works:
Baking soda removes grime without scratching. Combined with the antiseptic essential oils and the soap, it forms a paste that easily and completely removes dirt.
For More information: QueenOfClean.com
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.