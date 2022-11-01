Queen of Clean | Make your own bathtub and sink cleaner

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Sink, Tub and Grout – Natural Scrub Cleaner

About this Tip:

This is an easily made DIY natural scrub to use on sinks, tubs and grout. It uses the antiseptic properties of essential oils.

What you need:

• 2 Cups - baking soda

• 10-20 Drops - lemon essential oil

• 5-10 Drops - clove essential oil

• 1 squirt - Dr. Bronner’s Castile Soap

• A few drops of water for consistency

• Air tight storage container

• A Nylon-bristle brush

• A butter knife or similar

How to:

1. In the container mix the baking soda with the essential oils using a butter knife. Mix well, cutting the oil into the baking soda with the butter knife

2. Sprinkle over the sink surface

3. Add a squirt of castile soap

4. Add a few drops of water

5. Scrub with a nylon-bristle brush

6. Rinse thoroughly

Why It Works:

Baking soda removes grime without scratching. Combined with the antiseptic essential oils and the soap, it forms a paste that easily and completely removes dirt.

For More information: QueenOfClean.com

