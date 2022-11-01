Superstorm Sandy, a 10-year retrospective

Hurricane on the seacoast, snow in the Appy Mountains
Superstorm Sandy brings snow a decade ago
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Weather-wise there are storms that stand out to meteorologists. The type of storms that have inspired kids and young men and women to study the science of weather, aka meteorology. They are also the storms we remember when we tell our kids “they don’t make storms like they used to.”

They are the type of storms that are etched in our memories. Ten years ago, one such event brought a ferocious wind and wave storm to the Middle Atlantic Coast while delivering a record October snowstorm to our region.

For full coverage, tap on the video link with this story.

