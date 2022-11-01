Woman hospitalized after dog attack

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is recovering after being attacked by dogs during the weekend in Vinton County.

Deputies say the incident happened on Shea Road near Lake Hope.

Investigators say the victim had been staying in a cabin in the area and went for a ride on her mountain bike. While riding past a home, three dogs attacked her.

A passerby stopped and chased the dogs off with their vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later had to be flown to a larger hospital in Columbus for further treatment.

Deputies say the owner of the dogs has been identified and is cooperating.

