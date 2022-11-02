Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help

Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help(Walmart Paintsville Facebook Page)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a heartwarming story to share with you.

A Facebook post from the Walmart in Paintsville said an employee had his bike stolen and had to walk to work Tuesday morning.

The post said a couple picked Tristan up and took him to work. The couple came inside the store and bought him a new bike so he would not have to walk to work.

“Tristan was very surprised and appreciative. It touched the hearts of our Management staff as well,” the post read.

