Grace Christian School presents “The Sound of Music”

Grace Christian School Theater Presents "The Sound Of Music"
By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Grace Christian School is bringing a classic musical to the local stage.

Ellie Stoll, Madison Powell, and Hannah Gandy stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their roles in their upcoming musical, “The Sound of Music.”

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash near the Belle/Midland Trial exit of I-77 South.
Driver killed in I-77 crash; southbound lanes reopen
Man dies in ATV crash
Man dead in ATV crash; name released
Crews respond to head-on crash
Crews respond to head-on crash
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Woman hospitalized after dog attack

Latest News

Man arrested on rape charges
Military Card Challenge with Cabell County Schools
Military Card Challenge with Cabell County Schools
Teays Valley Tuesdays Chicken and Dumplings
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help