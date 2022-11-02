Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Culloden exit on I-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CULLODEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a project aiming to build a new exit on I-64 at Culloden.

The interchange will connect US 60 in Culloden with Interstate 64 between Hurricane and Milton. The new road between US 60 and I-64 will be about 2/3 of a mile long and link up with the interstate just west of the Putnam/Cabell County line.

The project includes construction of a new bridge on I-64 over Benedict Road, replacing two existing bridges.

The project is intended to relieve congestion at the Hurricane exit, create better access to businesses in the Culloden area, and provide an additional access to I-64 for local residents, the governor’s office says.

According to the governor’s office, the project is paid for through Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.

Culloden Interchange plans to relieve I-64 traffic in Hurricane and Milton

Keep checking the WSAz app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.