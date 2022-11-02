Herd soccer blanks the Dukes

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fifth ranked Marshall men’s soccer team ended the regular season in style with a 2-0 shutout over James Madison. The Herd struck first in the first half with a goal by Matthew Bell in the 44th minute and he was assisted by Ryan Holmes. The only other goal came early in the second half when Adam Aoumaich curled a ball over the net to a waiting Joao Souza who headed it in.

The Herd begins the 2022 post-season with a 10-2-3 record and are the number two seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference soccer tournament. They host James Madison Sunday at 3 p.m. and if they win would play the winner of Georgia State and Old Dominion on Wednesday November 9th.

