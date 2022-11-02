Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and his family, officials said.

22-year-old Owen Dornon was indicted Tuesday on seven counts of “Mailing Threatening Communications,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Authorities allege Dornon mailed letters to Judge Timothy L. Sweeney in Pleasants County threatening to harm him and his family.

Ihlenfeld said Dornon is currently serving a state prison sentence that was handed down by Judge Sweeney.

Dornon faces up to five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count, according to Ihlenfeld. 

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. 

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

