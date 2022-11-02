Man arrested on rape charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man living in a home along with several small children has been arrested on rape charges, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.

Sheriff Thoroughman says his office was contacted on Tuesday, Nov. 1 by Scioto County Children Services stating the agency had received information that a child had been sexually assaulted.

Detectives established the victim would have been eight on the date of the alleged assaults.

Detectives and Scioto County Children Services responded to the home of John W. Smith after learning several small children were still living inside the home.

When detectives arrived at the home, they also discovered a woman inside had a protection order against Smith, 40, of Lucasville, Ohio.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of rape, 1 count of violation of a protection order.

Law enforcement also served a warrant for failure to appear for a diversion hearing.

Smith is being held without bond and is set to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Sheriff Thoroughman says this case could involve more victims and Smith could face additional charges.

Sheriff Thoroughman says the arrest was the result of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Scioto County Children Services working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutors Office Special Victim’s Unit.

No further information has been released.

