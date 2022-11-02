HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

There are endless benefits to adopting a pet, especially senior pets. They are often already well-trained, well-behaved, and have a wealth of knowledge from their years of experience. However, research shows that senior dogs only have a 25-percent adoption rate compared to younger animals.

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Marie Moody, the founder of Stella & Chewy’s pet food, shares more about this special month and the company’s mission to make it easy to adopt senior pets.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.