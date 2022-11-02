New outdoor emergency sirens added in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some Kanawha County residents soon will be hearing the sound of new emergency sirens.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, a new outdoor warning siren has been installed near the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department. It’s part of the county’s overall network of sirens.

“These sirens are meant to warn people who are outside of an impending emergency like a tornado, extremely severe thunderstorms or expected severe flooding,” the commission said in a news release.

Commissioners say the sirens will be tested at noon on the fourth Wednesday of the month with a steady tone lasting three minutes.

“At any other time, the sound of the siren means, ‘Seek safe shelter immediately!’ Monitor local media and our social media pages. Do not call 911 to ask why the siren is blowing,” the commission said.

If a tornado warning is issued in Kanawha County, all 65 sirens would be activated at the same time, commissioners said.

They added that the county bought two more outdoor warning sirens to be installed in the Tornado and Loudendale areas.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.