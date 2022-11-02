Search warrant service ends with shots fired

The incident happened in Mercer County
(KOSA)
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a man shot at them Wed. morning Nov. 2 as they were executing a search warrant in Princeton, W.Va.

The incident happened at 6:10 a.m. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WVVA the incident happened at White Oak Mobile Home Park, located on White Oak Valley Rd.

It happened when a WVSP Special Response Team assisted with a search warrant. Mercer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that WVSP was assisting their office with this warrant. When they were executing the warrant, shots were fired. The bullets hit the outer jacket of a trooper with the team and also a special response vehicle.

Officers then returned fire. The alleged shooter was hit in the leg. WVSP says he has been identified as Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton, W.Va. He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The trooper whose jacket was hit was not injured. Criminal charges are pending. This shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash near the Belle/Midland Trial exit of I-77 South.
Driver killed in I-77 crash; southbound lanes reopen
Man dies in ATV crash
Man dead in ATV crash; name released
Crews respond to head-on crash
Crews respond to head-on crash
Squirrel mischief knocks out power to thousands in our area
Squirrel mischief knocks out power to thousands in our area
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Jill Oliver, the owner of Olver Fuels, said there has been an uptick in out of state callers...
Rumored national diesel shortage adds stress to local suppliers
Jill Oliver, the owner of Olver Fuels said there has been an uptick in out of state callers...
Rumored national diesel shortage adding stress to local fuel suppliers
Cabell County Sheriff gives heads up about delinquent tax change
Cabell County Sheriff gives heads up about delinquent tax change
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new I-64 Culloden exit
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new I-64 Culloden exit