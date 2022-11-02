Spring Fever Alert

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The past few days have featured cloud shrouded skies which in fall normally spells brisk north winds and chilly air. But not this week as mild southerlies have pumped mild air our way. Now comes word of the next weather change. This change is to promote brighter days, brisker southerlies and warming temperatures into the 70s. And news flash the warmth will steamroll into next week and beyond which paints a mild path all the way thru the week before Thanksgiving.

Tonight will remain mainly cloudy with a few breaks in the overcast permitting the formation of patchy dense fog. Temperatures will settle back to 45-50.

Thursday will start dull then brighten up as low clouds and fog scour away for afternoon sunshine. Highs will make the low 70s with ample sunshine.

Friday and Saturday will feature more sun so with a south flow persisting one would expect a day to day warming trend. By the weekend highs will flirt with 80.

Saturday night-Sunday morning is the most likely target zone for showers. Points west along the Ohio Valley are favored over areas east into the Kanawha and mountainous WV.

