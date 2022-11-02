Squirrel mischief knocks out power to thousands in our area

By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Talk about a “squirrelly” situation -- nearly 4,000 people without power in the Nitro/St. Albans area due to the rodents, an Appalachian Power spokesman told us Tuesday night.

The issue also affected traffic lights at MacCorkle Avenue and 3rd Street in St. Albans, according to Metro 911, as well as traffic signals throughout Nitro.

The AEP spokesman said a squirrel made contact with energized equipment at the Nitro substation, causing parts of St. Albans and even some chemical stations to trip earlier Tuesday.

He said restoration is expected around 9 p.m. Tuesday -- before adding that squirrels are good conductors of electricity and offering up this nugget of information:

“It IS that nut gathering time of year, though, and most squirrel trouble seems to happen in the fall.”

He added that a traffic accident that happened after the squirrel mishap knocked out power to nearly 500 more customers in St. Albans. Estimated restoration for that incident is 2 a.m. Wednesday.

