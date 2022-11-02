W.Va. Amendment 1: Changing Impeachment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four years ago, the West Virginia House of Delegates impeached four members of the state Supreme Court -- with a fifth justice opting to resign. The concern -- lavish spending and accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty.

But then a substitute Supreme Court intervened, an action that stopped the process from proceeding in the West Virginia Senate.

Now, years later, a proposed constitutional amendment seeks to provide a different result for future proceedings.

If passed, Amendment One would clarify “that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in or interfere with impeachment proceedings.”

Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, helped lead an effort to place it on this month’s ballot.

“If we don’t have a check and balance on all branches of government that means that one branch can run amuck and they can do what they want without any kind of proper oversight,” he said. “This is the check to make sure that we have a judiciary that doesn’t get out of control.”

“But who’s the check on the Legislature in this?” asked WSAZ NewsChannel 3 Political Reporter Curtis Johnson.

“The check on the Legislature is the people -- the people who elect us -- and a supermajority that is required,” Pritt replied.

The Kanawha County delegate contends that sets a high standard -- requiring two-thirds of the Senate on major votes related to impeachment.

But concern still exists.

For instance, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says Amendment One goes too far -- and lacks safeguards to ensure fairness.

“No matter how unconstitutional the outcome was, there would be no place for a court to intervene and stop something that was just completely off the rails,” said Eli Baumwell, advocacy director for ACLU-WV. “So, while that’s really unlikely, the potential for abuse could be really extreme.”

“Is this an overcorrection?” Johnson asked Pritt.

“I don’t think so,” Pritt replied. “I think the court decision that came down -- that made West Virginia far different than other states was really overreach. And I think this is a proper way that we can correct that mistake.”

If passed ... the Senate’s decision to remove an official from office would be final.

Early voting in West Virginia remains open through Nov. 5. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

