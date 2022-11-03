Cabell Midland student involved in accident

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell Midland student has been involved in an accident on I-64 Thursday, according to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications, Jedd Flowers.

Flowers released the following statement Thursday afternoon, “Good afternoon, Cabell Midland family, we have some sad news. One of our Cabell Midland High School students has been involved in an accident on I-64. We are not able to confirm his condition at this time. Support staff will be available for students and staff throughout the day Friday. Some buses will delayed this afternoon due to traffic. Our thoughts are with both the student’s family and Cabell Midland family during this difficult time.”

Further information has not been released.

