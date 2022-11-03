Clay County board of education ends contract of superintendent

CLAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Clay County Board of Education will soon begin the search for a new superintendent.

The board and Joe Paxton came to a mutual agreement during Wednesday night’s meeting to change the length of Paxton’s contract, according to board officials.

Effective immediately, Paxton is no longer serving as superintendent of Clay County schools.

The board will meet on Monday, November 7 to name an interim superintendent.

That person will serve until June 30, 2023, which is the original end date of Paxton’s contract.

A permanent superintendent will be appointed after that time.

Paxton served as Clay County superintendent since 2017 and had been employed by Clay County schools since 1999.

