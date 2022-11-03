Pickup truck driver arrested after crash involving motorcycle

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of I-64 E in South Charleston.

The crash happened Thursday around 12:15 p.m. just past the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp.

Traffic is down to one lane. The fast lane is open.

According to South Charleston Police, the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The man and woman on the motorcycle have been taken to the hospital.

South Charleston Police tell WSAZ.com the driver of the pickup truck was arrested on drug charges.

First responders are on scene.

