Grant program helps West Virginians pay their property taxes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you live in West Virginia and are unable to pay your property taxes, the West Virginia Housing Development fund has a program designed to help you pay for some of the costs of being a homeowner.

“We have about 30 million dollars to spend on West Virginia homeowners who have had a COVID hardship or a financial hardship get caught up on everything from their mortgage payments, property taxes,” said Jessica Greathouse with West Virginia Housing Development.

It can even cover utility bills. It’s pandemic funding provided by Congress and given through the U.S. Treasury Department.

“We’ve already spent 8.5 million dollars helping West Virginia homeowners,” Greathouse said. “The money is here until the money is spent.”

You have to go through an application and get approved, showing documentation of a financial hardship.

“Those income limits are fairly liberal, so a four-person household in Cabell County, for instance, could make upwards of $90,000 and still qualify for the program if they’ve had a COVID hardship and are behind on their home payments in some way,” Greathouse said.

The program was created to keep people safe in their homes with a roof over their heads.

You can sign up for the program here.

